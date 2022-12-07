DENVER (KDVR) — Airbnb has partnered with some Denver-area landlord companies to offer “Airbnb-friendly” apartments, where renters are encouraged to make money sharing their spaces.

Denver is one of 29 metro areas with Airbnb-friendly apartments listed on the popular short-term lodging service, which announced the new initiative last week.

“Airbnb-friendly apartments are part of Airbnb’s broader efforts to help more people tap into the economic benefits of hosting at a time when many are trying to keep up with the rising cost of living,” the company said in a press release.

Airbnb estimates Denver tenants can earn an average of $937 to rent their apartment for a week.

Each Airbnb-friendly apartment community has its own hosting rules, including how often renters can host, according to Airbnb. The unit should also be the host’s primary residence, and they must follow all local short-term and building rules, along with Airbnb’s community standards.

Airbnb-friendly apartments in Denver

More than 175 Airbnb-friendly apartment buildings across the U.S. are listed through the service.

For the Denver metro, Airbnb lists 19 buildings. Websites for each of the apartment buildings show they’re all managed by a few companies: Equity Residential, Highmark Residential, Greystar and Sentral.

Is your Denver-area apartment building on the list?

Eviva on Cherokee: 1250 Cherokee St., Overland (Equity Residential)

1250 Cherokee St., Overland (Equity Residential) Skyhouse Denver : 1776 Broadway, North Capitol Hill (Equity Residential)

: 1776 Broadway, North Capitol Hill (Equity Residential) Radius Uptown: 1935 Logan St., North Capitol Hill (Equity Residential)

1935 Logan St., North Capitol Hill (Equity Residential) Uptown Square Apartment Homes: 1950 Pennsylvania St., North Capitol Hill (Highmark Residential)

1950 Pennsylvania St., North Capitol Hill (Highmark Residential) The Fitzgerald: 1840 Market St., Ballpark District (Greystar)

1840 Market St., Ballpark District (Greystar) Sentral Union Station: 1777 Wewatta St., Ballpark District (Sentral)

1777 Wewatta St., Ballpark District (Sentral) Mason at Alameda Station: 275 Cherokee St., Baker (Greystar)

275 Cherokee St., Baker (Greystar) Theo: 985 Albion St., East Denver (Equity Residential)

985 Albion St., East Denver (Equity Residential) Milo: 4109 E. 10th Ave., East Denver (Equity Residential)

4109 E. 10th Ave., East Denver (Equity Residential) 4550 Cherry Creek: 4550 E. Cherry Creek Dr. S, Glendale (Greystar)

4550 E. Cherry Creek Dr. S, Glendale (Greystar) The Overland: 2065 S. Cherokee St., Overland (Greystar)

2065 S. Cherokee St., Overland (Greystar) The Town Center Collection: 3131 Roslyn Way, Northeast Denver (Highmark Residential)

3131 Roslyn Way, Northeast Denver (Highmark Residential) 7166 at Belmar: 7166 W. Custer Ave., Belmar, Lakewood (Greystar)

7166 W. Custer Ave., Belmar, Lakewood (Greystar) Avia Lowry: 9649 E. Fifth Ave., East Denver (Greystar)

9649 E. Fifth Ave., East Denver (Greystar) The Aster Conservatory Green: 9095 E. 47th Ave. Northeast Denver (Highmark Residential)

9095 E. 47th Ave. Northeast Denver (Highmark Residential) Circa Fitzsimons: 11700 E. 26th Ave., Northeast Denver (Equity Residential)