Trail Ridge Road closes for season

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Trail Ridge Road has closed to through travel for the season.

Rocky Mountain National Park announced the closure on Monday. The park said that weather permitting, Trail Ridge Road will remain open to Rainbow Curve on the east side of the park and to Milner Pass on the west side.

The Trail Ridge Road closures will start at lower elevation during the winter to Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.

Trail Ridge Road bicycle, leashed pet access continues through Nov. 30

The park said Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road, the latter of which closed Oct. 4, will stay open to bicycles and leashed pets — but only on the road, not on side trails — until Nov. 30.

On Dec. 1, both roads will revert to “winter trail status,” the park said, meaning only pedestrians, snowshoers and skiers will be permitted beyond the closed gates.

Colorado drives that are still open as of Oct. 25, 2021

RMNP pointed to other popular Colorado drives that are still accessible as of Oct. 25:

Bear Lake Road

Moraine Park

Horseshoe Park

Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley