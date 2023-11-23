DENVER (KDVR) — The 2023 holiday season is off to a great start for local businesses.

More than a third of consumers who responded to a Forbes Advisor survey said they’ll spend more than they did last year on gifts and family gatherings.

University of Denver business expert Dr. Melissa Akaka said the holiday retail season started earlier this year, and it’s expected to extend past the normal time period compared to seasons affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Retailers are definitely vying for every last dollar this season. I think consumers are wanting to spend money, wanting to have a really good experience over the holidays,” Akaka said.

Big chains are offering incentives to shoppers, like gift selections priced under $25 and enhanced delivery options. Despite the convenience of online shopping, many stores are seeing more onsite traffic as traditional holiday shopping makes a comeback.

“It is so much better to be able to be present and be able to talk to the people selling them,” one customer at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market told FOX31.

Businesses seeing more customers this holiday

Candice Loda told FOX31 she is seeing a marked increase in customers at her Imagine Yourself kiosk at the outdoor holiday market compared to the past year. Her unique apparel and accessories mostly come from Italy.

“This year, people are out and coming down and enjoying themselves, bringing their pets, bringing their kids,” Loda said.

John Merrifield’s Candyl Reinvented kiosk features essential oil diffusers that mimic candles for those looking for a safer option, and they can even be blown out. He told FOX31 that business is good this season because of larger crowds.

“It’s very flattering, because people fall in love with the product,” Merrifield said.

Customers and retailers told FOX31 they value the personal shopping experience.

Akaka said while the increase in remote work and social media has impacted how some communicate with others, the common hope is that this will indeed be a kind, merry and prosperous holiday season for all.

“Our social skills have sort of wavered across time. We should, especially during the holiday season, approach everyone with empathy and care,” Akaka said.

More than half of holiday shoppers are expected to spend at least $750 on gifts this year, most of them using credit cards, according to the survey.