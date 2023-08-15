DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you’re new to town or have lived in the Mile High City your entire life, you have likely become lost once or twice while navigating the Denver metro.

Sometimes, it may feel like there’s no rhyme or reason to the street names, but is that true?

There are two “groups” of names

Essentially, there are two distinct alphabetical groups that you can find on the roads that run north to south.

One of these groups is organized alphabetically from east to west, and the other is organized from west to east.

From east to west

Acoma through Zuni streets are mainly named for Native American tribes. The streets are organized alphabetically from east to west.

Directly west of Zuni Street, you’ll find Alcott Street. This group has a few letters that have more than one street name to them: Canosa and Clay streets, Hazel and Hooker streets and Linley and Lowell streets, to name a few.

It ends with Zenobia Street, which is directly east of Sheridan Boulevard.

This “a-to-z” pattern repeats west of Sheridan several more times.

From west to east

When you get east of Colorado Boulevard, you’ll find Albion Street, followed by Ash Street to the east. This first alphabetical group goes from west to east and has two streets per letter.

Directly east of Yosemite Street — the group does not have any names that start with “z” — you’ll find Akron Street.

This group also has two names per letter and ends at Zion Street.

The streets with less organization

One of the places without much rhyme or reason to the names is the eastbound stretch from Broadway to Colorado Boulevard. This stretch sits between the west-to-east and east-to-west groups.

Directly west of Colorado Boulevard, there are a few blocks with streets named after U.S. Presidents. However, there isn’t a noticeable pattern to them: From west to east you’ll find Madison, Monroe, Garfield, Jackson and Harrison streets.

Additionally, once you get south of First Avenue, you may find little structure to the street names — some are named after U.S. states and some take on the names of prestigious colleges — but there isn’t a lot of organization.

One thing you may be thankful for is that most of these names stay consistent outside of the confines of Denver throughout the metro. Meaning you’ll be able to find Holly Street in around the same place regardless of if you’re in Centennial or Commerce City.