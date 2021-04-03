Is the home of the Rockies a possible candidate to host the MLB All-Star game?

DENVER (KDVR) — At this point, Colorado hosting Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is all speculation. In fact, there are reports out there that Milwaukee, Chicago and Kansas City are the front runners due to their ties with Hank Aaron.

However, according to The Athletic, top industry officials pointed to the home of the Rockies as a possible site for the game and festivities.

It was announced on Friday that the All-Star Game is being moved from Atlanta. Commissioner Rob Manfred said the MLB supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes any restrictions to the ballot box.

Some of Colorado’s top officials said they would welcome the opportunity to host the All-Star Game.

“The @MLB should give Denver a call. Colorado would be thrilled to host the 2021 All-Star Game,” Rep. Dianna DeGette tweeted.

“Denver is a natural choice to host the 2021 #ASG. Colorado has accessible, secure elections & according to Rockies pitcher Jon Gray the home run derby would be epic,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold tweeted.

The Midsummer Classic hosts a week full of baseball-themed activities for fans and players to participate. Events have included live concerts, celebrity games, and book signings. With COVID restrictions still in place, the number of fans will be limited and events will most likely be altered.

Coors Field hosted its first, and so far only All-Star Game in 1998. The 2022 game is set for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and the 2026 event will take place at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.