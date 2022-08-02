HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water.

Aurora, for example, is prohibiting front lawns to be installed in newly built homes. Xeriscaping is once again, in the spotlight.

“Landscaping for a drier environment, using less water and beautifying the landscape at the same time,” Scott Behnke, Lawn Care Solutions owner said.

The idea sounds appealing, remove the ever-thirsty Kentucky bluegrass and replace it with appropriate plants.

“This is Liatris, it’s called the gayfeather. I really like it because you get a different size blooming, you get a big tall purple spike,” Behnke said.

Behnke is a member of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, and he said the typical xeriscape yard will save about 65% of the water it would normally use for grass.

But it is called xeriscape, not zeroscape. To xeriscape a 500-square-foot yard would cost around $6,800 if you have it done by a professional.

“If you’re looking at just water-saving costs it could take several years,” Behnke said.

And that makes sense if you plan on taking root in your current home.

Behnke said xeriscaping could add value to your home, but only time, and a little water, will tell.