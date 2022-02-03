Is it time for Colorado to start managing COVID like the flu?

DENVER (KDVR) — Cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to plummet in Colorado on the backside of a record-breaking omicron wave.

The latest state models project 80% of Coloradans will have protection against the virus by mid-month, between vaccination and natural immunity from infection. Hospitals continue to see a decline in cases, and now Colorado hospitals are scaling down to Tier 2 for patient transfers, a sign the situation is becoming far more manageable.

Courtesy: CDPHE

According to state data, Intensive Care Unit bed capacity dipped below 90% for the first time since early October.

Denver, Adams and Arapahoe Counties are beginning to allow indoor mask mandates to expire. Jefferson County is currently debating whether or not to do the same. Some businesses may still require customers to mask up.

Meanwhile, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state’s Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation will expire in mid-February, as the state moves to manage the virus more like the flu.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment held a news briefing Thursday to discuss the latest on the pandemic in Colorado.

