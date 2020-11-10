Is it that time already? Christmas lights out on the shelves

DENVER (KDVR) — Local retailers say they are seeing an early run on Christmas lights.

Over at the Ace Hardware at Alameda Station, the stock of Christmas lights takes up an entire row. But maybe not for long.

Store office manager David Michaud says customers are scooping up the lights earlier this year.

“As soon as we’ve been getting them up, they’ve been selling,” says Michaud.

He theorizes, people cooped up by COVID are looking for a release. “Putting up the lights has been a great way to just increase your sense of happiness and well-being,” he says.

When buying lights, Michaud says make sure you have measured your house or the space where you plan to hang the lights.