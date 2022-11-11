DENVER (KDVR) — After the coldest start of the season on Friday morning at 18 degrees in Denver, and a forecast with highs in the 30s for most of next week, it seems really cold outside.

You might be wondering how these temperatures compare to normal temperatures this time of year.

According to the National Weather Service, the normal high temperature for this part of November is 55 degrees. The normal low temperature for this part of November is 28 degrees.

The highest temperature on record in November in Denver is 81 degrees on Nov. 27, 2017. The coldest temperature on record in Denver in November is minus 18 degrees on Nov. 29, 1877.

Here is a look at Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast. Highs will be below average for the next week in Denver:

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Nov. 11, in Denver.

How much does it snow in November?

The average snowfall in Denver in November is 7.4 inches. In 2021, Denver only recorded a trace of total snowfall in November.

Here is a look at the total November snowfall for the last five years in Denver:

2021: Trace

Trace 2020: 5 inches

5 inches 2019: 13.7 inches

13.7 inches 2018: 4.5 inches

4.5 inches 2017: Trace

Total snow each month in Denver

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.8 inches

7.8 inches March: 11.5 inches

11.5 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. The first official day of winter is on Dec. 21.