DENVER (KDVR) — After the coldest start of the season on Friday morning at 18 degrees in Denver, and a forecast with highs in the 30s for most of next week, it seems really cold outside.
You might be wondering how these temperatures compare to normal temperatures this time of year.
According to the National Weather Service, the normal high temperature for this part of November is 55 degrees. The normal low temperature for this part of November is 28 degrees.
The highest temperature on record in November in Denver is 81 degrees on Nov. 27, 2017. The coldest temperature on record in Denver in November is minus 18 degrees on Nov. 29, 1877.
Here is a look at Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast. Highs will be below average for the next week in Denver:
How much does it snow in November?
The average snowfall in Denver in November is 7.4 inches. In 2021, Denver only recorded a trace of total snowfall in November.
Here is a look at the total November snowfall for the last five years in Denver:
- 2021: Trace
- 2020: 5 inches
- 2019: 13.7 inches
- 2018: 4.5 inches
- 2017: Trace
Total snow each month in Denver
Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:
- January: 6.5 inches
- February: 7.8 inches
- March: 11.5 inches
- April: 8.8 inches
- May: 1.7 inches
- June: Trace
- July: 0 inches
- August: 0 inches
- September: 1 inch
- October: 4.1 inches
- November: 7.4 inches
- December: 8 inches
The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. The first official day of winter is on Dec. 21.