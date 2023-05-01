DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever wondered if you can own a certain species of exotic animal as a pet? Everyone knows dogs and cats can make great companions to humans, but what about, say, capybaras?

Capybaras are the world’s largest rodent species and are native to South America. They can grow to be around 4-foot-3 and can weigh up to 174 pounds as adults.

For the most part, Colorado wildlife law doesn’t allow you to own native or exotic wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a comprehensive list of animals you can own without a permit in Colorado, from dogs and cats to red kangaroos and wallaroos. If it isn’t on the list, you need a permit.

Capybaras are not on the list.

This means you need to get a permit before you can legally bring a capybara into the state at all.

How do you get a permit to own a capybara in Colorado?

If you were hoping to get a permit to own a capybara as a pet in your house, you can’t.

There is a list of major permit types CPW has for the possession of wildlife. None of them have anything to do with owning wildlife as a pet for private use.

CPW explains on its website that owning wildlife is not as fun as it may seem, and may be harmful for the human and especially the animal.

Specifically, the CPW said that the regulations are aimed to protect animals from cruelty through negligence, overwork, mistreatment or lack of care.