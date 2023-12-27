DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re too lazy to clear snow off your car before driving, well, you might be in luck. No law in Colorado that specifically addresses snow on your vehicle — but you still might get pulled over.

According to Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol, no law talks about snow on your vehicle, but it could still be considered illegal if the driver’s vision is obstructed.

This is under Code 42-4-201, where a vehicle can only be operated if the driver’s vision through any required glass equipment is normal and unobstructed.

“If the snow is blocking any of the driver’s view we can make contact for that,” said Cutler.

So, if your windshield wipers can clear up the powder and leave you with an unobstructed view of the road, it’s technically not illegal to drive off with snow on your car, but it’s not safe either.

Leaving snow on the roof of your car can still block the view.

“It is dangerous to have snow on the top of your vehicle. If you slow and the snow comes down over the windshield it can and has blocked the driver’s view,” said Cutler.

The best practice is to put on gloves, zip up your jacket and clear off your car, including to roof.

While the windshield wipers might work for the front of your car, leftover snow on your car can create blind spots and obstructed views, leaving room for you to potentially get pulled over.

Snow left on top of the car can also blow off, creating hazardous conditions for drivers behind you.