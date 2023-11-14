DENVER (KDVR) — In some states, hanging fuzzy dice, rosaries, graduation tassels, air fresheners or even masks from your rearview mirror is illegal. When it comes to Colorado law, it’s fairly vague.

Some states specifically prohibit hanging items from the rearview mirror. In Minnesota, the law is clear.

“A person shall not drive or operate any motor vehicle with … any objects suspended between the driver and the windshield, other than: sun visors; rearview mirrors; driver feedback and safety monitoring equipment when mounted immediately behind, slightly above, or slightly below the rearview mirror,” the Minnesota law states.

It specifically mentions that no items can be between the driver and the view of the road, except for necessities.

When it comes to Colorado, the law is not as obvious.

There are a few statutes in Colorado for obstruction of view, but the only statute that could relate to something hanging from your rearview mirror is 42-4-201 which states:

“No vehicle shall be operated upon any highway unless the driver’s vision through any required glass equipment is normal and unobstructed.”

Colorado law makes it clear that your view can’t be obstructed from the road, but because it doesn’t specifically mention hanging items from your rearview mirror, it’s up to interpretation.

While it’s not necessarily illegal to hang objects in front of your windshield in Colorado, this could fall under obstruction of view based on the officer’s judgment. Technically, if the object hanging from your rearview mirror is deemed by an officer as obstructing your view of the road, you could be cited for it.

An air freshener might not get you pulled over in Colorado, but larger objects could be a problem and even illegal if they block your view.