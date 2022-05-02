DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures dipped into the 30s on Monday morning in Denver. The city also received over .81 inches of rainfall.
While most of the metro area saw rain with this storm, some areas south and west of the city saw snow.
These are some of the photos from across Colorado on Monday morning showing fresh May snowfall.
The Pinpoint Weather Team said the average date of last snowfall in Denver historically is April 28. Only two out of the last five years had snow after that date.
On average, Denver sees 1.7 inches of snowfall during the month of May. The city also receives an average of 2.16 inches of rain in May.
After a very dry April, the rain to kickoff May is an extremely welcome sight.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to expect an active, cool, windy, and wet month.
Top 5 snowiest May’s in Denver
These are the top five snowiest May’s in Denver according to the National Weather Service.
- 1898: 15.5 inches
- 1950: 13.7 inches
- 1978: 13.5 inches
- 1912: 13.2 inches
- 1917: 12 inches
Top least snowy May’s in Denver
Normally we’re able to show you the least snow years in Denver May history. However, the National Weather Service said there more than 20 years without snow in May.
The average temperature in May in Denver is 57.4 degrees.
Late season freeze dates last 10 years
Since there’s a chance it could still snow in May, don’t forget that it can also still freeze in May. Here’s a look at the dates of the last freeze for the past 10 years:
- May 12, 2021
- May 6, 2020
- May 22, 2019
- April 25, 2018
- May 4, 2017
- May 8, 2016
- May 11, 2015
- May 14, 2014
- May 5, 2013
- April 16, 2012
Latest freeze dates since 1872
Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:
- June 8, 2007
- June 2, 1951
- June 9, 1919
- May 30, 1883
- May 28, 1947
- May 26, 1950
- May 24, 2002
- May 22, 2019
- May 22, 1930
- May 22, 1910
