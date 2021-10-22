Is ‘Friday Night Lights’ losing its legs?: Referee shortage could put high school games in jeopardy

DENVER (KDVR) — The president of a local sports officials organization said they are running low on high school football referees.

“We are experiencing an official shortage in all sports in Colorado,” John Conklin, president of the Denver Football Officials Association said.

Conklin, who has been officiating state high school games for 25 years, was prepping to oversee Friday night’s Pomona vs. Mullen game.

Conklin says three factors are at play: injuries, burnout and stress. He added that he makes $62 per football game.

According to Conklin, the Colorado High School Activities Association is recruiting former athletes to come back and officiate. Perhaps, just in time.