LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A year after South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced they would buy Casa Bonita, it looks as if the building is actually getting pinker.

SkyFOX flew over the iconic building last week and spotted brighter pink paint.

Here is a look at some of the photos:

While it is obvious the Casa Bonita building is getting pinker, other building plans are currently being kept a secret.

Earlier this week a judge blocked the release of some Casa Bonita documents after Parker and Stone’s company filed for an injunction to stop Lakewood from releasing some of the restaurant’s records to the public.

The company’s lawyers argued the documents include “sensitive schematic and security information” that’s protected from disclosure under state open records law.

Now only 121 records will be kept from the public.

The restaurant, which has been around since 1974, hasn’t been open since spring of 2020 when it closed due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

There has been no reopening date announced for Casa Bonita yet.