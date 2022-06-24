DENVER (KDVR) — The Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

Abortion is currently legal in Colorado. The right to abortion is protected under current laws but that could change with future lawmakers.

Gov. Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act into law in April. That was a move by state Democrats to protect a woman’s right to an abortion and access to reproductive health care in the state.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the following are current abortion rights in Colorado:

Partner consent is not required in Colorado

If a minor wants to have an abortion, written notification must be sent to the minor patient’s parent’s address 48 hours in advance of the scheduled abortion procedure.

Colorado does not impose arbitrary gestational limits on when someone can access abortion care. However, not all abortion providers offer abortion later in pregnancy.

Colorado’s state constitution prohibits the use of public funds for abortion. Public employees’ insurance policies only cover the cost of abortion when abortion is necessary to save the life of the pregnant person.

Colorado law also states that “a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights.”