IRS launches new web tool for those who don’t normally file taxes

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) launched a new web tool on Friday that will allow quick registration for Economic Impact Payments.

The “non-filer tool” is designed for people who do not normally file a tax return.

The tool is only available on the IRS website. Users will want to look for “Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here.”

“People who don’t have a return filing obligation can use this tool to give us basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS and Free File Alliance have been working around the clock to deliver this new tool to help people.”

Economic Impact Payments will be distributed automatically to most people starting next week.

Automatic payments will also go out in the near future to people receiving Social Security retirement, survivors or disability benefits and Railroad Retirement benefits.