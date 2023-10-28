DENVER (KDVR) — Troopers, rejoice: Iron Maiden and their beloved mascot Eddie are scheduled to return to Denver in October 2024, and ticket presale begins this month.

The metal band, founded in 1975 by bassist and songwriter Steve Harris, has delighted fans with dozens of albums and high-energy shows since the band’s establishment during the new wave of British heavy metal.

They are scheduled to appear in Denver on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, as part of their two-month North American “The Future Past” tour.

Tickets will be available for presale to Iron Maiden fan club members beginning Oct. 31. The general ticket sale will begin on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Trooper VIP will be once again available at most shows in the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re really excited to be bringing the Future Past Tour back to Canada and the United States next year,” Bassist Steve Harris said in a release. “We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere In Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them!

The last time Iron Maiden was in Denver was Sept. 17, 2022, at Ball Arena. Before that, the band was in town for the Book of Souls World Tour in April 2016.

“So it’s going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who’ve waited patiently to see it,” Harris continued. “See you all in 2024!”

The Future Past Tour setlists will include songs from recent studio albums, like Senjutsu, as well as the 1986 album Somewhere In Time and other fan favorites. The band has already played one leg of this tour, which was attended by over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023.