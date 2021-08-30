IREA rebrands as CORE Electric Cooperative

SEDALIA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Intermountain Rural Electric Association has been renamed as CORE Electric Cooperative, the non-profit cooperative utility announced on Monday.

“As our member communities have grown and modernized, we saw that we needed a new name to represent the place we occupy, not just geographically, but in people’s everyday lives,” said CEP Jeff Baudier. “CORE represents our commitment to providing our members not just an essential product they need to live, but something more – The Energy to Thrive.”

The rebrand reflects “a name and identity that reflects its mission of providing essential electric service to thriving communities and its role at the center of the lives of a modern and diverse membership” the utility said in a press release.

The 80-year-old member-owned electric cooperative utility provides electric service to about 300,000 customers.

Members will not see any changes in billing or services. The member service phone number, (800) 332-9450, is unchanged.

“We’re just a different company today than where we were originally,” said Tim White, Chairman of the Board. “We are CORE to – at the heart of – the lives of our members. The communities we serve are located at the CORE – the central part – of Colorado.”