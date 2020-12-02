Investigators trying to identify 3 people seen near site of homicide in Rocky Ford

Individuals who may have information on a homicide in Rocky Ford. Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are hoping the public can help them identify three people who were seen near the site of a homicide in Rocky Ford last month.

Early on the morning of Nov. 1, Rocky Ford police and firefighters responded to a detached garage fire at a home on North 14th Street. They found a man dead inside the garage.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, surveillance footage captured three people walking west on Swink Avenue/Highway 50 between midnight and 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.

“Investigators say while there is nothing specific connecting them to this case, the priority is to identify the individuals to determine if they have information that could assist in the investigation,” the CBI said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

The CBI released a still frame from the video.

“The image quality is poor; however, investigators hope someone will have information that will help identify the individuals,” the agency said.

Anyone who has information about the individuals is asked to contact Rocky Ford police at: 719-254-3344. Callers can remain anonymous.

No arrests have been made in the case.