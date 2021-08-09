Investigators: ‘Suzanne Morphew was having an affair for 2 years,’ more details revealed in husband’s hearing

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — For the first time since bringing charges against Barry Morphew for allegedly killing his wife Suzanne, prosecutors outlined their investigation in detail in open court.

Suzanne Morphew went missing on Mother’s Day in 2020. Her body has yet to be found.

The court proceedings were not live streamed, however limited media were able to attend, and report in real time. Lauren Scharf with our sister station FOX21 in Colorado Springs served as the reporter for FOX31.

Barry Morphew’s daughters and mother were present in the courtroom, as he wore a suit and tie, according to Scharf.

Early stages of Suzanne Morphew’s missing person case

The first witness called to the stand was Commander Alex Walker with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, who outlined the beginning of the missing persons case. Walker said Morphew’s daughter, Mallory, was unable to get a hold of her mother to wish her a happy Mother’s Day.

A deputy was able to locate Suzanne Morphew’s bicycle in the area of Highway 50 and County Road 225. The deputy activated their body camera and noted no blood, skid marks, brake marks, struggle or damage to the bicycle.

Investigators returned to the Morphew home to gather more information on where Suzanne may have went. They contacted with Barry around 8:45 p.m.

In court, investigators revealed they found Suzanne’s helmet about 8.4 miles away from her bicycle on May 15. It was not damaged, and found south on Highway 50, about 10 meters from the road.

According to Walker, more than 10 agencies were involved in the search that spanned days looking for Suzanne, including more than 70 officers, analysts and scientists. It’s the largest operation Walker had been involved with.

No blood connected to Suzanne was found in the Morphew home, and investigators didn’t find any blood throughout the investigation, according to Walker.

More than 110 search warrants were issued, with the first one executed on May 11, 2020 of the Morphews’ home including their vehicles. The home was locked down for 10 days before the Morphews could return. Dozens of investigators, including some with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, returned to the home on July 9 and 10.

Investigators reveal Suzanne was having an affair

According to Walker, Suzanne Morphew had a spy pen and suspected Barry was having an affair, and the pen was voice activated.

“Barry wasn’t having an affair,” Walker said. “Suzanne was having an affair for two years.”

Walker said Suzanne was having an affair with a man named Jeff Libler. The two met up six times, including twice in Indiana where the two went to high school together.

Investigators learned about the affair in November, and were able to speak with Libler. Suzanne never told anyone about their relationship.

State says Barry disposed of evidence in early hours of May 10

The arrest affidavit, which has still not been made public, indicates Morphew took steps to get rid of evidence between 2:47 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on May 10, the day Suzanne went missing, based on activity from Barry’s cell phone and truck.

A criminal complaint alleges Morphew killed Suzanne between and including May 9 and May 10, 2020.

When asked by the District Attorney, Deb Stanley, Walker said Barry Morphew never called 911, reported his wife was missing, or helped with any law enforcement-led searches.

FBI agent takes the stand

Special Agent Kenneth Harris, a 12-year veteran of the FBI, was the second person to take the stand as a witness.

Harris said Suzanne’s spy pen was helpful during the early stages of the investigation, as recordings of both Suzanne and Libler and recordings of Suzanne and Barry were played in open court.

Sheila was contacted by Mallory a few days after Suzanne went missing. When the investigator heard from Barry that the night before she went missing they had a perfect night. Sheila told investigators that Suzanne and Barry hadn't had a perfect night in over a year and a half. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 9, 2021

Agent Harris discussed several conversations, and text messages, between Suzanne and her best friend Sheila Oliver. Harris said according to Oliver, Barry would try to get the girls on his side and pit the girls against Suzanne.

Court took a recess until 1:30 p.m. Check back with this story for additional updates.