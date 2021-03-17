Investigators hope increased reward will lead to tips for 5-year-old cold case

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers have increased the reward to up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of Jaime Villarreal.

They say this case is always one of their most shared social media posts and people want to know who is responsible.

“We are hoping the increased reward will help somebody come forward,” said Danney Gorake with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. “We know somebody saw what happened or at least was in the area and may recognize the vehicle and the suspects. We are hoping at one point we will be able to provide some closure or at least the road to closure for the family and friends of Jaime. We won’t give up until this is solved. It is very important to the community we are safe and secure and catch those who do horrible crimes.”

Villarreal was on his way down from Brighton to help clear streets in Littleton when he was shot and killed. A co-worker was also shot, but he survived and provided a description of one of the suspects to investigators.

Sketch of Villareal murder suspect

“I finally accepted the fact he’s gone, but I miss him every day though. It’s not easy,” said Villarreal’s fiancée, Natasha Espinoza. “With my daughter, she knows when it’s going to be his anniversary every year because a couple days or weeks before that she is really emotional, and she’s been the last couple days. His son is also struggling a lot. They both do. They miss him so much. They are never going to get him back. It’s hard to explain as they get older. They are understanding more, but they still don’t understand the concept of why and how come he’s never going to come back.”

Espinoza said he picked up the side job to help provide for his family.

“He would do anything for anybody,” Espinoza said. “He would give you the shirt off his back if he needed to. He was a huge family person. His kids came first, he would do anything for them. He was an amazing father. He did whatever he could to support our family. He was working two jobs. The main thing I would want anyone to know is he would do anything for his kids and his family. He was always a dad first.”

Espinoza said she is thankful investigators and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers have not given up trying to solve this case.

“I really hope one day we can get these people caught. It might not be the outcome we want, but they need to pay for what they did,” Espinoza said. “We need to get justice for Jaime. At this point, it’s been 5 years. We need it, his kids need it. For my kids and for me, I will never stop getting out there until we are able to find who did this to him. I’ve accepted the fact he’s gone. I’ve let God take over. I asked him to guide me. I promised from the day he died I wouldn’t stop until we got answers.”

She is confident someone knows who did this. She begged for someone to come forward with information that could help.

“I don’t want another family to go through what we’ve been through. This person needs to be caught,” Espinoza said.

If you have information about this egregious crime, no matter how miniscule it may seem, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOP.

Submit a tip online: https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips