DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is holding an event to raise the reward in the hope it will help solve a double homicide that took place at a Denver restaurant almost four months ago.

On April 24, Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales were shot and killed inside a restaurant located on the corner of 38th Avenue and Raleigh Street in the West Highlands.

The Denver Police Department is still working to track down the suspect or suspects responsible for their deaths.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is asking the community to join them on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at Clancy’s Irish Pub, located at 7000 W. 38th Ave. in Wheat Ridge, for a fundraiser. Investigators are hoping they can raise money to help increase the reward.

The fundraiser will also feature Guerrilla Radio, a Rage Against the Machine tribute band, and Sabotage, a Beastie Boys tribute band.

In June, the reward received a significant increase when Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offered cash up to $25,000 for any information.

Now, investigators hope they can raise an additional $5,000 to increase the reward to $30,000.

FOX31 spoke with Andrew Dahler, Emerall’s husband, in June, and he said he was still holding onto hope.

“All you have is hope. There’s nothing physical for myself or my son to hold on to anymore,” Dahler said. “We’re just hoping that something can happen that will help us through our grief process and accepting what has happened.”

Police are asking anyone who was in the area back on April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon to check Ring cameras or report anything that may have seemed suspicious.

Anyone who has any information on this homicide is asked to call the crime stoppers immediately at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for that increasing reward.