ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into the case of poison found in Taco Bell food.

ACSO announced that after a thorough investigation, they cleared the Taco Bell employees of any wrongdoing after a customer claimed that he ate food with rat poison in it following an argument.

Customer gets into argument over soda machine, claims he was poisoned

On Jan. 15, deputies were called to an area hospital where a man told hospital staff that he ate food that had rat poison in it. The man told deputies that he had ordered food at a Taco Bell, located at 16700 E. Smoky Hill Road around 1 p.m. The man told deputies that he waited until around 7 p.m. to eat his tacos and then he became very ill and called 911 and was taken to the hospital.

Earlier that day, deputies were called to that same Taco Bell on reports of a disturbance. A customer allegedly got into an argument with an employee in the drive-thru because the soda machine was not working.

While lab tests did confirm that rat poison was present in the man’s taco, investigators could not find any evidence that employees were the ones to place it there. However, deputies continued their thorough investigation.

Almost two months later, investigators determined the employees did not place the rat poison in the taco and have closed the case.

ACSO still doesn’t know how rat poison got in food

While investigators cleared the Taco Bell employees of wrongdoing, they still do not know who placed the poison.

According to ACSO, investigators spoke to the victim to try and figure out who could have placed the poison in the tacos but were unable to find a suspect.

If you have any information or leads on this case, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 720-874-8477.