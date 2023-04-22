JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple agencies are still looking for whoever was involved in a string of crimes that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old after she was struck and killed by a large rock while driving on Wednesday night.

“The case itself is just a who done it. We know what happened here,” George Brauchler, FOX31/Channel 2 legal analyst, said Friday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Alexa Bartell, of Arvada, was driving when one of the suspects threw a large rock either from a vehicle or the side of the road at her car.

“If I had to make a best guess I would say it’s two dudes because this is a special kind of stupid and violent that took place out there on that road,” Brauchler said.

Investigators said the rock hit Bartell and she was killed.

“It’s tough because of the area it occurred, there is very little camera coverage. I don’t see any indication there were dash cameras in the area,” Brauchler said.

FOX31/Channel 2 asked Brauchler what types of charges the suspects could face if they were to be found. He said manslaughter charges could be on the table.

He said manslaughter charges could be anywhere between two to six years of a probation-eligible felony.

“But I also think someone will take a strong look at second-degree murder in this case, knowingly engaging in behavior that could lead someone to conclude that look there could be a reasonable likelihood of death or serious bodily injury,” Brauchler said.

But Brauchler said if it stays at manslaughter charges there is still a large felony charge out there that could tack on years behind bars.

“That is first-degree assault that is causing serious bodily injury or death to someone by means of a deadly weapon, that could result in 10 to 32 years in the Department of Corrections,” Brauchler said.

If you know anything about these crimes or the suspects who may be involved, you are asked to call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612. If you have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the crimes, deputies want to talk to you.