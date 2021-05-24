Investigators: Body found in storage unit is an adult female

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies are investigating after a property manager found a body in a storage unit last week.

A property manager for a storage facility in the 8700 block Devonshire Boulevard called authorities shortly after 9:45 a.m. last Thursday, a spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Responding deputies found the body inside a storage unit.

Officials now tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers, the body is an adult female and detectives recently served search warrant connected to the case at the 9200 block Anderson Street in Thornton.

The home is about a mile away from the storage facility. Neighbors on the street were shocked to see the police presence.

“We saw eight-to-10 unmarked cars pulled up and when they got all they are all sheriffs and federal agents with vests on,” neighbor Josh Howard said. “It’s crazy, you never know what’s going on, what your neighbors are up to and it’s eye opening.”

The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are interviewing witnesses, neighbors and family members. The District Attorney’s office is involved with the case and more information will be released when it’s available.