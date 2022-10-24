ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 is digging deeper into a deadly shooting at a house party in Adams County over the weekend.

FOX31 is asking if any of these shootings are related or if they’re gang-related.

This is the third fatal shooting in unincorporated Adams County in the past two months, taking the lives of three different victims. All of them were 20 years old or younger.

DA: Youth gun violence ‘deeply worries me’

Brian Mason, the district attorney for the 17th Judicial District, spoke with FOX31 on Monday night in front of a still-active crime scene from Sunday morning’s shooting. Mason is working closely with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading this and other shooting investigations involving young people.

“Gun violence is one of the topmost egregious and scary issues of our time right now, and the fact that it is being led by young people in particular just deeply, deeply worries me,” Mason said.

Since August, in unincorporated Adams County, there have been three separate incidents where the shooting victims were all under the age of 21.

The first happened on Aug. 21 near Skyview Park. Three people were shot, and a 20-year-old died. A suspect has since been charged.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old was shot and killed at a house party where seven others were also shot. In the most recent over the weekend, an 18-year-old was killed at another house party at a short-term rental, where two others were hurt. No arrests have been made in either of those shootings.

Are the house party shootings related?

Earlier this year, an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data found firearms were the number one cause of death for children and teens in the United States.

“We’re particularly looking into whether or not the August incident was related to the incident from last weekend,” Mason said when asked about if any of these shootings are related.

“It’s clear to me that multiple young people brought guns to these incidents and that again is deeply, deeply concerning to me,” he added.

So are any of these shootings gang-related?

FOX31 asked Mason that question and he said they don’t appear to be at this time, but this could change as these investigations continue.