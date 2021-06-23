Investigation into possibility Johnny Hurley was shot by responding officer in Arvada now underway

DENVER (KDVR) – Arvada police say one officer is on administrative leave after they fired their weapon during Monday’s deadly shooting that left three people dead.

FOX31 has also confirmed there is an investigation happening regarding the possibility that Johnny Hurley was shot by a responding officer. A critical response team has also been activated to investigate what happened.

Police won’t confirm the officer’s identity or whether anyone was hurt or killed by their decision to shoot due to an ongoing investigation. They also haven’t released very much information about the sequence of events.

A former Aurora police commander also tells us that a Critical Incident Response Team is activated anytime an officer discharges his or her weapon even if no one is hurt or killed.

This is a developing story that we’re working to gather more details about.