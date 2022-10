Alex Malone, 18, was found dead alongside the High Line Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 10/10/2022

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are asking for the public’s help with information involving the discovery of an 18-year-old’s body at High Line Canal.

Alex Malone was found dead along the canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on Oct. 7. This case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information related to this case may remain anonymous, and is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.