DENVER (KDVR) — Six years ago, Nathaniel Holmes’ mother watched her 17-year-old son walk into Hidden Lake High School in Westminster. That was the last time she saw him.

On Sunday, Investigation Discovery’s series “Disappeared” is highlighting Holmes’ story.

On Dec. 19, 2017, Holmes entered the school but left shortly after. According to ID’s preview, he left during the first period.

He called his mother and told her a friend of his father would pick him up, but reports show that didn’t happen.

Holmes had asked a woman at a local park to borrow her phone to make a call. This was the last time anyone heard from him. Holmes is still considered a missing person.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Holmes’ story will be aired on season 11 of “Disappeared” in an episode called “Descent into Darkness.”

Nathaniel Holmes at age 17 (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

An age progression illustration of what Nathaniel Holmes, who was 17 at the time of his disappearance on Dec. 19, 2017, would look like at age 20. (Photo credit: National Center for Endangered and Missing Children)

During the show, ID will go over the facts of the case and feature an interview with Holmes’ mother about her account of what happened.

The episode will be about an hour long, and it dives deep into the timeline of his disappearance along with clues about the case.

Holmes’ family never stopped looking. They created a Facebook page that is consistently updated.

Anyone with information about Holmes or his disappearance should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.