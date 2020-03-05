Investigation continues following shooting outside King Soopers in Commerce City, police seek persons of interest

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Commerce City Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred on Feb. 28 in front of the King Soopers store at 4850 E. 62nd Ave.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, there was a “verbal disturbance” between two groups inside the store.

“The groups separated inside the store. When the victim group exited the store, individual(s) from an unknown type of vehicle fired shots at them,” CCPD said.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

According to Commerce City police, three persons of interest are being sought for questioning.

If you recognize the persons in the photos below, please call the Tip Line for the Commerce City Police Department at 303-289-3626. Although this number is not monitored 24 hours per day, authorities ask for you to leave any details and contact information in a message if you are willing to do so.