LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A destructive wood-boring beetle was detected for the first time in a small area in northeast Littleton.

Arapahoe County confirmed its first case of the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect that infests and kills ash trees.

On average, Lisa Mason, a horticulture specialist and entomologist, said 15% of urban trees are ash trees.

“This is a big deal,” Mason said. “We’ve all been looking for it throughout Colorado for a long time because we know it’s just a matter of time before it continues to spread.”

ADVANCE FOR MONDAY FEB. 20 AND THEREAFTER In an undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an adult emerald ash borer is shown. The highly destructive insects which kill ash trees are metallic green and about 1/2-inch long. (AP Photo/Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

The beetle was first discovered in Colorado back in 2013, in Boulder County, and has since been detected in Broomfield, Larimer County, Erie and Thornton. But this is a first for Arapahoe County.

“It essentially skipped the Denver area,” Mason said. “The reason for that is likely firewood transport, so if someone transported infested firewood unknowingly, once those beetles emerge, that can start a new infestation.”

Is my tree infested with emerald ash borer beetles?

So how do you know if your ash tree is infested?

“Some obvious signs you might look for are the d-shaped exit holes,” Mason said. “They’re about an eighth of an inch long in the shape of the capital letter D.”

Some other signs include bark splits, S-shaped tunnels, smaller than normal leaves, canopy dieback and abnormal shoots of growth.

Homeowners can take steps to protect their ash trees, but Mason said it all depends on the size and health of each tree.

“If it is a healthy tree, it is likely a good candidate for insecticide treatments,” Mason said. “If the tree is unhealthy, though, it will most likely have to be removed. The insecticide treatments are systemic, which means the roots uptake the insecticide throughout the tree, so an unhealthy tree is not going to have the root system and be able to transport the insecticides throughout the tree.”

Beetles spread slowly – there is time

Mason said emerald ash borer beetles spread slowly, so people have time on their side.

“We don’t want people to panic,” Mason said. “We want people to take the time to make the decision that works best for them.”

Mason told FOX31 the ash trees that were infested have already been removed and disposed of properly to minimize the spread.

Arapahoe County municipalities are currently prioritizing ash tree insecticide treatment and removal.

For questions about the emerald ash borer as well as possible diagnosis and treatment options, contact CSU Extension-Arapahoe County at MasterGardener@arapahoegov.com or 303-730-1920.