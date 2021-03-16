Invasive mussels infesting boats, Colorado waters safe for now

DENVER (KDVR) — Vigilance in inspecting and decontaminating boats before they launch in Colorado has kept invasive mussels out of lakes and reservoirs, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to meet the challenge of protecting the state’s waters and infrastructure from aquatic nuisance species,” said Robert Walters, CPW’s ANS program manager. “But as boating season approaches, we continue to ask for help from boat owners in maintaining our mussel-free status.”

Non-native animals, plants and pathogens are being found before boats go into the water by implementing the Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) prevention program. Contaminated boats from other states are the source of infestations, CPW says

Since 2008, 5.6 million boats have been inspected, of which 144,000 have been decontaminated.

The ANS program requires a stamp for all motorboats and sailboats.

Boaters should inspect, clean, drain and dry boats after each use.

Contact any state park or wildlife office for questions or concerns.