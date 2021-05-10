Intoxicated man’s interaction with Wheat Ridge police ends with fist bump

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge Police have released the entire body cam video of their interaction with an apparent intoxicated man, outside of a bar.

In the May 1 video, officers approach a man outside of a bar, at 44th Avenue and Kipling Street. He tells them he has ordered an Uber ride.

Officers ask for identification, the man refuses, and is eventually handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol car.

Eventually, the officers are able to unlock the man’s phone and verify a ride share is, indeed, on its way.

The man is removed from the back of the patrol car and allowed to get into the Uber ride.

In the video, at the end, the man is seen shaking hands with officers and giving a “fist bump.”

The entire interaction is a little more than 20 minutes.

In justifying the incident, Wheat Ridge Police cite two statutes: Authorization of officers to stop and detain any person suspected of criminal activity. And, authorization of authorities to place a person in “Protective Custody,” who is intoxicated or incapacitated.