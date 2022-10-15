THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – The northbound traffic for a portion of Interstate 25 is currently closed due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The impacted area is the stretch of I-25 between Thornton Parkway and 104th Avenue.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the person that died in this collision had crashed his motorcycle prior on the southbound side of I-25.

That person then allegedly walked over into traffic on the northbound side of the interstate, where they were struck by a vehicle, and killed.

That person’s identity and the details regarding what led up to their decision to allegedly walk across the interstate are not known at this point, but FOX31 will update this story as more information is released by officials.

If you are traveling near this area, you are advised to use Huron Street, Grant Street and Washington Street until that stretch of I-25 has been reopened.

It is unclear how long this closure will last but FOX31 will update this story once officials have released them.