DENVER (KDVR) — As crews continue to investigate and demolish the crumbling remains of a burnt multi-family structure at the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, many are looking for answers about when the major intersection reopens.

The intersection has been closed since Dec. 16, when a fire broke out at the under-construction building. Smoke could be seen from miles away, prompting a five-alarm response.

Currently, Colfax Avenue is closed to all traffic between Moline Street and Peoria Street, and Peoria Street is fully closed between 14th and 17th Avenues. As areas of the structure are demolished, roadways will be reopened “incrementally,” according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

AFR is leading the investigation and demolition of the structure, hiring a third-party contractor that has autonomous robots to enter the buildings, and AFR is using its drones to scan the structure and see inside.

“This phased approach enables investigators to meticulously conduct their investigation while also clearing debris and tearing down the structure as safely as possible for the surrounding businesses and community, given the height of the building and collapse potential,” AFR said in a release.

The fire was finally extinguished on Dec. 21. AFR reported at the time that because the five-story building was so large and the wood used in its building kept igniting from hot spots, it was too dangerous for crews to enter the structure and they were forced to address the fire from outside.

Smoke could be seen from miles away and at one point 42 units from various agencies were at the scene, and over 50 apparatus were used during the five-day scene. AFR said that this was the largest fire in the agency’s history due to the property loss amounts, valued at over $150 million.

This weekend, Jan. 6-7, AFR crews will continue to work on the demolition and fire investigation.

“It is anticipated that roadways will begin to reopen within the next week, coordinating with the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Public Works to monitor and manage traffic,” AFR said in a release. “Until the roadways fully reopen, alternative routes are listed on the city’s Road Construction Updates webpage.”

A flurry of fires at new construction buildings in the Denver metro area raised some concern that this fire was an act of arson. Officials have not indicated a cause of the fire, which is still under investigation.

However, AFR noted it does not believe there is a connection between this fire and the three-alarm fire that occurred on Dec. 14, 2023, near the 7300 block of S. Addison Court, which officials have confirmed is under investigation for potential criminal acts.