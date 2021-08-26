International Dog Day is here! Celebrate by sharing your furry friend’s photo

DENVER (KDVR) — Many people who live in Colorado are passionate about the outdoors, beer, and dogs!

The American Kennel Club says the top dog breed in Denver for 2021 is the Labrador retriever.

Here are the top 5 breeds for Denver:

  1. Labrador retriever
  2. Golden retriever
  3. French bulldog
  4. Bulldog
  5. German shepherd

We would love to celebrate International Dog Day! You can share your photos by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below this article. We will do our best to share as many photos on social media and TV as we can.

