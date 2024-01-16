DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, the Aurora Police Department announced that Chief Art Acevedo is stepping down from his position at the end of January.

Acevedo, who has been the department’s interim chief for more than a year, is leaving the state of Colorado and is returning to his family in Texas.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” said Acevedo in a press release. “I am grateful for the unwavering dedication of the exceptional men and women of the Aurora Police Department. Serving as Chief of Police alongside the current leadership team has been an honor. Together, we have achieved significant progress in this remarkable, diverse and welcoming community. I carry with me immense pride in the positive impact we have had. Aurora will forever remain a part of me.”

During his time, crime across the city has decreased, according to Aurora PD. This includes all violent crime, motor vehicle theft and residential burglaries.

The department’s release also said he also helped with recruitment and hiring, which increased in participants in academy classes.

Acevedo was sworn in on Dec. 5, 2022 and Jan. 22, 2024 will be his last day.

In the meantime, Interim Deputy Chief Heather Morris will be appointed as interim chief of police as city officials discuss the next steps for a permanent police chief in the coming weeks.