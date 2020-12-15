DENVER (KDVR) — Every day, hundreds of Coloradans lose their savings and hard-earned money to fraudulent schemes. In fact, every two seconds someone’s identity is stolen in this county.

It’s not just the elderly getting scammed, which is why the FBI is offering some free help to people of all generations.

Mary Smith is a senior. “The scams on the phone have just ramped up unbelievably,” she said.

“I think by having people home more, people are starting to prey on people’s vulnerabilities and also kind of their loneliness. We are socially distanced and I think people get lonely and want to talk with anyone. Unfortunately, that makes people prime for this kind of risk,” Stacey Hervey, Smith’s daughter said.

Hervey is also worried about her teenage daughter, Macey.

“We grew up with technology always being there It’s what we know, what we’re good at, so i think it’s important for us to use the skills we do have,” Macey said.

The Denver FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association is partnering with the FBI, SEC, IRS, USPIS, the Daniels Fund, CSU, and AARP’s Elder Watch program to host a virtual interagency fraud prevention seminar on Dec. 15 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

They hope the tech-savvy younger generation, the caregivers, and seniors can work together to help keep each other safe. According to the Federal Trade Commission, statistics show identity theft is most common among 20 – 49 year olds.

“I think it can be really easy to fall prey. And if you look at what some of these people are doing, they are creating websites that look exactly like Amazon, so if you unless you really know what you’re looking for, it can be really easy to be taken advantage of,” Hervey said.

“I’m very thankful as of right now, that I have all my mental facilities and I don’t fall for that but my husband died from Alzheimer’s. In the end we would turn off the phone because if he picked up the phone, he would fall for it every time. So you really have to be careful,” Smith said.

Hervey said everyone needs to take this seriously. “It’s a horrible feeling knowing people will take advantage of us, especially our most vulnerable populations. And it’s hard to prosecute these types of crimes, so the best avenue really is prevention,” she said.

