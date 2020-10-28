Insurance adjusters survey area burned by Cameron Peak Fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cameron Peak Fire has been burning in the wilderness west of Fort Collins since Aug. 13. And while the recent snow has helped stall the fire, it was not a season-ending event.

In Larimer County, officials have confirmed 426 structures, including 209 homes, were destroyed by the Cameron Peak Fire.

The fire has now burned more than 208,000 acres with 64 percent containment.

Fire officials opened the area around Crystal Mountain Wednesday morning to let in insurance adjusters so they can survey the damage left behind by the fire.