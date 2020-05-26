Instead of vacations, consumers are spending money on pools

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Fears over COVID-19 are not only affecting summer travel plans, they are also affecting how consumers are spending their money.

At Artic Spas in Wheat Ridge, the business is benefiting from the reallocation of dollars.

A spokesman says the business has been seeing an increase in the sale of all-weather pools and above-ground pools.

“The reason being: People are staying home. People’s vacations get altered. More and more people are staying at home. Staying in their safe haven,” says Artic Spas’ Michael Swartz.

Swartz does say though that if you are looking to purchase such products, expect to spend a minimum of at least $17,000.