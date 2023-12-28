BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One Marshall Fire victim is reflecting on the approaching second anniversary after a major lifestyle change.

Cassidy Gebhardt narrowly escaped the Marshall Fire two years ago, and he was severely burned in the process.

“When the wind shifted it pushed the fire from the building up onto the driveway where we were, and that was when we sustained the majority of our burns,” Gebhardt said. “We ran as best we could, and it was very hard to run because we couldn’t breathe.”

Many people in his neighborhood chose to rebuild, but he chose a different path: van life.

Cassidy said he was always interested in the lifestyle, but losing everything in the fire gave him the opportunity.

“The idea of not being fixed in an environment that is so potentially turbulent, especially during the initial recovery, was very inviting,” Gebhardt said.

Cassidy Gebhardt lost everything in the Marshall Fire. Now he lives in a van.

He said converting the van rescued him in a sense, alongside many other things, and gave him a new outlook on life.

“I won’t understand why things are the way they are, and I don’t understand like if we deserve this or if we don’t deserve this. But I have the faith to know that what is supposed to be will be,” Gebhardt said.

Cassidy works in landscaping and said he’s been working alongside many of his neighbors who are rebuilding, but during the winter months, he’s off to North Carolina to enjoy some southern warmth.