Instagram influencer rallies followers to donate $3,000 to Denver restaurant workers

DENVER (KDVR) — A local Instagram influencer and podcast host worked with her followers to donate $3,000 to Denver restaurant workers.

Jessi Jean asked her followers to donate to the “Venmo challenge,” with a goal of giving restaurant workers unbelievable tips.

Her followers raised $3,000 in 24 hours.

Jean gave the donated money to employees at Esters Neighborhood Pub in Denver’s Virginia Village neighborhood.

A waiter received $1,500; the remaining $1,500 went to a cook and a host.

“My heart was racing the entire time but it was fun,” Jean said.

She said she used to be a waitress and sympathizes with restaurant workers.

“I think this year has been really hard for everyone and I hope that is just brings hope — that there is some light and love left in this world. And I hope it inspires others to do the same — to just be generous,” Jean said.

She added that her waiter at Esters provided outstanding service.