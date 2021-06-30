Inside the investigation: 4 Boulder detectives discuss impact of King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It has been a little more than three months since the mass shooting in Boulder that took the lives of 10 people.

While the suspect has been arrested and charged, the investigation is still ongoing. FOX31’s Deborah Takahara was invited to sit down with the four lead detectives on the case for an exclusive interview. While they can’t discuss details of the case to protect the prosecution, they did want to share some insights into the work that has gone on behind the scenes and the impact it is having on them.

I was granted the rare opportunity to speak with the 4 lead detectives on the Boulder mass shooting investigation. I hope you will join me tonight at 9 PM and 10 PM on Fox31 for our conversation and insight into their work ⁦@KDVR⁩ ⁦📸:@dionnew⁩ #InsidetheInvestigation pic.twitter.com/ct3kLaZqwt — Deborah Takahara (@debtakahara) June 30, 2021

From the very beginning, this was a team effort. On March 22 at 1 p.m., when shots rang out and calls of an active shooter went out, dozens of law enforcement agencies and other first responders rushed to the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder.

“So we got called in on Monday and the first thing I remember is getting there and everyone showed up,” said Detective Kevin Marples, fighting back tears. “Hundreds of first responders showed up to help where they could. To see Table Mesa lined with cop cars, because everyone wants to help, was a lot.”

These four detectives were not first on the scene, but they were tasked with piecing together what happened.

“Having the ability to work together as a team and coordinate different parts of what we’re going to do was helpful. It’s a lot, a lot to chew,” said Detective Keo Sidara.

They have spent hundreds of hours interviewing witnesses, analyzing every piece of evidence and reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance video. They have reviewed 1,100 reports.

“A lot of it early on was trying to make sense of it and organize it,” Marples said. “How can we take everything that happened and everyone that showed up and start organizing it. Once we were able to do that, it made it easier.”

Marples, a six year veteran of the Boulder Police Department, is leading the investigation. “We had a running task list that would get assigned out, there would be no way for Boulder PD to do that on our own, even if you had every officer working it 24/7. It would never get done,” Marples said.

“It’s a process that continues to this day. Everyday it’s something: a new report, someone needs to be interviewed. I mean here we are going on June almost into July and it’s still a daily process for all of us,” Marples said.

“Going through all the surveillance footage, I work this case as most of us do, every single day. Even on my days off, I’m working this case, so it never really gets a chance to go away. So some days are definitely easier to handle than others,” added Detective Sarah Cantu, who has been with the Boulder Police Department for 20 years.

To all of them, this is personal. Detective Heather Frey went to school at CU and has worked for Boulder PD for 20 years. This was the first time she has lost a colleague in the line of duty. Officer Eric Talley was killed responding to the shooting.

“This is our community, so it definitely hit home. We could see the impact it had on the city as a whole and the police department. What we had to think about, even though we were all grieving, that we had to think about what we needed to do as a team to be able to put forth the best case to the district attorney’s office to honor Eric and all the other victims of this tragedy,” Frey said.

This team has overcome incredible challenges with one thing in mind: justice for the victims. “Just viewed that footage over and over and over again, which obviously wasn’t easy, but it allowed us to identify additional charges for our suspect. It also allowed us to identify additional victims, many of them didn’t even realize they were victims or at least to what extent,” Sidara said.

These detectives say the outpouring of support from the community has been a big part of this team effort and has motivated them to return day after day.

“The conclusion of this is a long way in the future, so it’s helpful for them to support us. We are part of the community. This impacted all of us, not just in this room but in this building. And so we are hurting with them and we will heal with them,” Cantu said.

