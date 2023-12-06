DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 got an exclusive look at the U.S. Marshals Service for the District of Colorado.

In part one of this series, FOX31 rode along as a task force tracked down unregistered sex offenders. However, the job duties span far beyond that.

“You can hide, but we never stopped looking for you — that’s kind of the mantra,” said Kirk Taylor, U.S. marshal for the District of Colorado. “We hunt fugitives. The Marshals Service nationwide arrests about 80 (thousand) to 100,000 fugitives per year.”

Taylor sat down for a rare one-on-one interview and told FOX31 about the scope of the country’s first federal law enforcement agency.

“We’re going after the worst of the worst,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Andrew Gallagher, with the District of Colorado. “People-trafficking, narcotics, trafficking weapons, doing shootings. Gang members who are illegally possessing firearms, which brings it to the federal level.”

Despite distance, US Marshals can work a case

When a person flees the city or county where they’re wanted, local agencies can call the U.S. Marshals Service for help.

“We’re not limited by those jurisdictional boundaries,” Gallagher said. “So it doesn’t matter for us if the person is 30 minutes away or three hours away or three states away — we can work that case.”

With high-risk cases, training and working with task force partners from agencies across the state is essential.

Beyond hunting fugitives, the Marshals Service helps agencies find critically missing children.

“A lot of these children are runaways, a lot of these children are victims of human trafficking and pimps,” said Katrina Krouse, chief deputy U.S. marshal for the District of Colorado.

They also operate what most of us know as the witness protection program. Plus, they protect the judicial system — investigating threats and protecting the security of courthouses and judges is part of that. Transporting and housing prisoners through the justice process is another aspect.

“We go everywhere. We do extraditions, we bring people back from South America that are arrested,” Taylor said.

The U.S. Marshals Service for the District of Colorado provided FOX31 with the following statistics of some of its recent operations.

Operation Colorado Cleanup 3: Adams County

Began with 55 fugitive sex offenders who are wanted on felony arrest warrants for failing to register

To date, 39 have dispositions so far and have either been arrested by the USMS COVOTF (U.S. Marshal Service Colorado Violent Offenders Task Force), located incarcerated in another jurisdiction, been confirmed deceased, confirmed deported out of the U.S., or located in another state and awaiting an extradition decision from Adams County

For the remaining 16, the investigations are ongoing and still in progress

Colorado Violent Offender Task Force

Statewide fugitive investigation stats, Jan. 1-Oct. 31

Since Jan. 1, a total of 336 arrests have been made by the COVOTF of felony fugitives with warrants issued from Colorado

In addition to those arrests, statewide the COVOTF has worked 133 collateral leads on fugitive investigations for fugitives wanted in other jurisdictions who were believed to be on the run in Colorado

Denver metro-area fugitive investigation stats, Jan. 1-Oct. 31

Since Jan. 1 just in the Denver metro area, a total of 234 arrests have been made by the COVOTF of felony fugitives with warrants issued from Colorado

In addition to those arrests, the COVOTF in the Denver metro has worked 83 collateral leads on fugitive investigations for fugitives wanted in other jurisdictions who were believed to be on the run in Colorado