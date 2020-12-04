Innocent man killed when car driven by robbery suspects crashes into his vehicle

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — One person has died after the car he was driving was hit by a vehicle being chased by police in Lakewood.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, police were called to Ulta Beauty on Wadsworth Boulevard just before 2 p.m. while a robbery was in progress.

When officers arrived, the suspects fled in a red Mitsubishi Galant. The suspects traveled at a high rate of speed, according to police, before crashing into a Honda Civic at the intersection of 1st and Harlan.

Life is not fair: Innocent, adult, male driver killed at 1st & Harlan – in #Lakewood by 3 suspects fleeing robbery at beauty store. Suspects in custody. @channel2kwgn @KDVR @LakewoodPDCO pic.twitter.com/TIXSGRWMUQ — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) December 4, 2020

The driver of the civic, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people from the suspected robbers’ vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.