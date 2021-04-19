Innocent bystander shot during armed robbery, 3 suspects on the loose

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for three men, they say, robbed a woman at gunpoint and shot an innocent bystander.

The shooting victim is a FedEx Driver.

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, investigators say the three men robbed a woman in the Central Park Center Parking Lot at the corner of Iliff Avenue and Quebec Street.

During the incident, one of the suspects fired a shot, which struck the FedEx driver in the foot. He was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are not life threatening. The female robbery victim was not hurt.

A man who owns a nearby business, captured a portion of the events on his surveillance camera.

“Well, I hope he’s ok,” the business owner said. “Pray for him to be ok.”

Sheriff deputies have not yet released any suspect description.