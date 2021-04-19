Innocent bystander shot during armed robbery, 3 suspects on the loose

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for three men, they say, robbed a woman at gunpoint and shot an innocent bystander.

The shooting victim is a FedEx Driver.

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, investigators say the three men robbed a woman in the Central Park Center Parking Lot at the corner of Iliff Avenue and Quebec Street.

During the incident, one of the suspects fired a shot, which struck the FedEx driver in the foot. He was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are not life threatening. The female robbery victim was not hurt.

A man who owns a nearby business, captured a portion of the events on his surveillance camera.

“Well, I hope he’s ok,” the business owner said. “Pray for him to be ok.”

Sheriff deputies have not yet released any suspect description.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories