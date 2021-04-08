Inmate’s escape thwarted by trash compactor

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver inmate faces a felony escape charge for trying to flee after landing in a trash compactor at the Denver Detention Center. Thirty-year-old Jose Torres made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

The escape attempt happened Wednesday night at the facility downtown. According to a probable cause statement obtained by the Problem Solvers, Torres was in the intake area awaiting further processing when he made his attempt.

A surveillance camera observed Torres climbing into a large trash bin where he hid under a trash bag at 5:10 p.m. Video shows a deputy arrives and then pushes the trash cart to the trash compactor room at 5:40 p.m.

An automated dumping mechanism tossed the trash into the compactor and that’s when the deputy saw Torres fall into the compactor.

Torres, allegedly jumped out of the compactor and tried to run but was quickly captured.

He was originally in custody for a probation violation related to a 2014 misdemeanor conviction for driving while ability impaired.