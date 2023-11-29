DENVER (KDVR) — An inmate who walked out of a Jefferson County prison camp in early September has been arrested in New Mexico. Edward Verdugo was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, the agency said.

Verdugo was discovered missing on Sept. 5 from a minimum security prison camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood.

Sources told the FOX31 Problem Solvers he was found to have meth in his locker four days before his escape. The sources said Verdugo wasn’t moved to the secure housing unit and remained at the minimum security satellite camp. There, the sources said, he was able to access a golf cart and drive to the edge of the prison grounds, where he walked away.

Verdugo had been sentenced by a federal judge in New Mexico to 109 months in federal prison for several charges, including conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Details of his arrest in New Mexico were not immediately available.