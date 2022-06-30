Victor Alonso Alderete went missing from a correctional institution in Littleton on June 29. (Photo: Englewood Federal Correctional Institution)

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — One inmate from the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution was discovered missing on Wednesday from what the facility is calling an “inmate walkaway.”

According to the minimum security facility, 29-year-old Victor Alonso Alderete went missing from the satellite camp that is adjacent to the Englewood FCI at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified and are currently looking for Alonso Alderete.

Alonso Alderete is described as:

White male

Black hair

Brown eyes

5 feet and 10 inches tall

Weighs 185 pounds

Alonso Alderete was sentenced to a 120-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute, and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams and more of a mixed substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to the FCI.

Anyone with information on Alonso Alderete’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 303-728-7800.